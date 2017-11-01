North Central West Virginia Airport Celebrates the Start of Skywest Flights

The North Central West Virginia Airport celebrates its first flight to Chicago's O'Hare Airport through the new air service, Skywest Airlines.

The airport kicked off the special day with music and food.

"We have a Chicago influence because we are connecting two cities, North Central West Virginia and Chicago. We wanted to have a Chicago theme and get everyone excited about our new destination," said Rick Rock, airport director.

That Chicago influence included famous foods from the big city, along with music from Shade of Blues. Community members came out for the historic day that celebrated the first flight from United Express and Skywest Airlines. And that wasn't the only first.

"North Central West Virginia Airport becomes an all jet service airport," added Rock.

The addition of Skywest Airlines as a carrier at the airport does more than just offer flights. It connects West Virginians to the world. The flight accommodates West Virginians making a first trip to a new destination or a new resident making the trip home.

"I am from Salem West Virginia and I am going to Chicago Illinois where I was born and raised to see family," said Nancy Gamus, passenger.

The new daily flights to Chicago's O'Hare Airport and Dulles in D.C. helps simplify travel.

"Well you can see that I need assistance so it is much easier to have a direct flight and not to have to go through a large airport and my husband doesn't have to drive me two and a half hours to get to Pittsburgh," explained Gamus.

More than 30 passengers prepared to board the first flight to Chicago. The aircraft seats 50 and the flight to Chicago takes around an hour and ten minutes, proving you really can get anywhere.