Honda Athlete of the Week: Robert C. Byrd's Ghovan Davidson

To Ghovan Davidson, nothing is better than scoring a touchdown.

“Everybody’s cheering in the stands," said Davidson. "[I love] all the hype.”

So it’s no surprise that Davidson finds the endzone more often than almost anybody else in the area. The 6'2", 220-pound junior has scored 21 touchdowns this season, including three in a 68-46 win Friday over North Marion.

Davidson worked on getting faster in the offseason, and head coach Josh Gorrell says it shows.

“We know we’re going to move the chains, positive yardages when he touches the football," said Gorrell, the Eagles' second-year coach. "People don’t really understand how good his feet are for a big kid. He’s pretty special with his feet. He really is a power runner, but he’s also able to run stretch and inside, and that makes him double-trouble. He’s put us on his back several times this year and carried us to where we need to be.”

Davidson also has a knack for putting defenders on his back as he breaks off a big run, but he says he wouldn’t be able to do it without a strong offensive line.

That unit paved the way for Davidson and backfield mate Malcom Johnson to rush for 444 yards in their win over the Huskies.

“We’re pretty happy with what we’re doing up front," said Gorrell. "That allows us to do some pretty good things.”

The Eagles are currently 12th in Class AA at 6-3, in prime position to make the playoffs. Gorrell says this team, which features freshman quarterback Xavier Lopez, has matured and unified throughout the season.

Davidson has led the team through that process.

“It’s not the fact that he’s putting up the numbers he’s putting up, but it’s the leadership role he’s accepted, and we ask him to do everything," said Gorrell. "He never leaves the field. We’re asking a lot out of the young man, with his size, with his athletic ability to go do what he’s doing. That’s what I’m most proud of G for.”