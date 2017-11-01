Uber Creates Team to Assist Law Enforcement

Uber is investing in its ability to assist law enforcement in the event of an investigation.

Over the past several years its Global Law Enforcement Outreach Team, made up of former law enforcement investigators, has focused on educating police about data from the app that can be helpful in an investigation.

“While transportation isn’t a new idea or an industry, the way that Uber began to transport people with the use of technology is,” said Wade Stormer, Uber Law Enforcement Liaison for the East Coast. “A lot of the impetus for starting a team of liaisons to start speaking with law enforcement to educate them is because maybe they just didn’t understand the type of data that each trip generates.”

In the event of an investigation, such as the recent alleged cases of sexual assault by an Uber driver in Morgantown, law enforcement would obtain a subpoena for information such as phone numbers, drivers licenses, trip locations and other data collected by the app.

“Absolutely every department that I’ve been to, we’ve never walked away from a briefing where police didn’t believe it was very beneficial for their investigation and patrolling,” said Stormer.

Members of the team are available to assist police across the country and around the world, including in West Virginia.

“We’ve invested in ensuring that police have a point of contact, a human face and someone to talk to,” Stormer continued. “I think as a consumer of Uber, I’d be very happy about that.”