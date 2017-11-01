MCHD Dentistry Expands to Improve Patient Care

Monongalia County Health Department Dentistry is expanding to better serve its patients.

The full-service dental clinic added an additional patient room, three new dental chairs in existing rooms and a larger area to sterilize instruments.

This expansion will allow MCHD Dentistry to see more patients and give emergency treatment faster.

“If a family comes in and a child has a small cavity that needs filled, we’ll be able to provide more of that service the same day that they’re here, which is going to reduce the number of appointments, the number of times that parents have to be out of work, kids have to be out of school,” said Dr. Dan Carrier, Dentist for MCHD Dentistry.

The project was funded by nearly $100,000 in grants from the West Virginia Oral Health Development Program, which is part of the Center for Rural Health, and the American Dental Association.

MCHD Dentistry is the only comprehensive dental clinic located inside a county health department in the state.

