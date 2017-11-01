New Car Detailing Business Opens In Clarksburg

A new business has opened its doors in Clarksburg

The Clarksburg business community welcomed Detail City Truck and Auto on Broadway this afternoon.

The new business held a ribbon cutting to make its opening official after a soft open in August.

Staff said they hope to offer more services as time goes on.

"We're going to get into a lot of vehicle accessories, installation, and like I said, we do these vehicle graphics and partial wraps and wraps on vehicles here," said general manager Patrick Webb.

Detail City is located at 322 Broadway Avenue in Clarksburg.