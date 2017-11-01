Restaurant Road Trip: Daisy Moon Bakery - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Restaurant Road Trip: Daisy Moon Bakery

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Hudock, Monongalia and Preston County Reporter
Connect
MORGANTOWN -

Daisy Moon Bakery has only been open a few months, but has already become a destination spot for those seeking out gluten free baked goods.

"Not all of us have the luxury of walking into a food establishment and being able to eat everything confidently. Wheat is a tricky product that sneaks into the weirdest of ingredients or foods," said Nadia Caterina, owner of Daisy Moon Bakery. 

Nadia Caterina had the dream of providing a gluten free environment that served sweet treats. She made this dream a reality with the opening of Daisy Moon Bakery. 

"For them to just have this ease of experience and happiness, and security, knowing that whatever they order is safe for them to eat. That stress free ordering is really an advantage that we can offer," said Caterina. 

Customer Jena Martin said when she heard a gluten free bakery was coming to town, she was eagerly awaiting the opening of the doors. 

"I have not been able to eat gluten products for the last seventeen years now, so the idea that there is a bakery that has delicious, wonderful, baked goods that I can eat anything and everything from has been a tremendous treat for me," said Jena Martin. 

"But really it's just mostly overwhelming feedback about people being so happy that they have a gluten free environment. We've seen a lot of people just burst out into tears, which is really just, It's really awesome to see that as a business owner," said Caterina. 

Some things you can always find at the bakery are chocolate and vanilla cakes, oatmeal raisin, chocolate chunk and peanut butter cookies.

"We have our breads, our rustic, Italian ciabatta, our baguettes, and on a couple of days we have pretzel, which are German-style rolls, and on Fridays and Saturdays, we have our deep fried pepperoni rolls," said Caterina. 

Daisy Moon Bakery is also known for their cinnamon rolls. They serve many hot beverages as well. View the menu here.

Starting November third, the first Friday of every month live music will be played at Daisy Moon Bakery.

Hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m, Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9  p.m. ,  Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.  and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Restaurant Road Trip Nomination

    Do you have a favorite restaurant that you think we should take a "road trip" to?  Please tell us about it and why we should check it out.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your nomination.  Tune in to 12 News at 6 every Wednesday to see if your favorite restaurant is featured.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.