Restaurant Road Trip: Daisy Moon Bakery

Daisy Moon Bakery has only been open a few months, but has already become a destination spot for those seeking out gluten free baked goods.

"Not all of us have the luxury of walking into a food establishment and being able to eat everything confidently. Wheat is a tricky product that sneaks into the weirdest of ingredients or foods," said Nadia Caterina, owner of Daisy Moon Bakery.

Nadia Caterina had the dream of providing a gluten free environment that served sweet treats. She made this dream a reality with the opening of Daisy Moon Bakery.

"For them to just have this ease of experience and happiness, and security, knowing that whatever they order is safe for them to eat. That stress free ordering is really an advantage that we can offer," said Caterina.

Customer Jena Martin said when she heard a gluten free bakery was coming to town, she was eagerly awaiting the opening of the doors.

"I have not been able to eat gluten products for the last seventeen years now, so the idea that there is a bakery that has delicious, wonderful, baked goods that I can eat anything and everything from has been a tremendous treat for me," said Jena Martin.

"But really it's just mostly overwhelming feedback about people being so happy that they have a gluten free environment. We've seen a lot of people just burst out into tears, which is really just, It's really awesome to see that as a business owner," said Caterina.

Some things you can always find at the bakery are chocolate and vanilla cakes, oatmeal raisin, chocolate chunk and peanut butter cookies.

"We have our breads, our rustic, Italian ciabatta, our baguettes, and on a couple of days we have pretzel, which are German-style rolls, and on Fridays and Saturdays, we have our deep fried pepperoni rolls," said Caterina.

Daisy Moon Bakery is also known for their cinnamon rolls. They serve many hot beverages as well. View the menu here.

Starting November third, the first Friday of every month live music will be played at Daisy Moon Bakery.

Hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m, Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. , Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.