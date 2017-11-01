"Trees to Go" Fundraiser Benefits Mon Health Patients

Holiday decorations have come early to Mon Health Medical Center this year, but it’s all to help patients.

The Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary is holding its annual “Trees to Go” fundraiser in the hospital’s lobby.

Ten holiday trees that were locally sponsored and decorated will be raffled off to support and enhance patient care at the hospital. Anyone can purchase tickets inside the hospital gift shop or at the information desk.

“It really does bring joy,” said “Trees to Go” Event Chari Kathy Pompili. “Even the staff here at the hospital, they can’t wait to see the tree done and they all pick their favorites.”

The fundraiser began five years ago and is one of several the Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary holds each year.

“We’ve done well with it,” said Pompili. “It’s been a popular fundraiser.”

Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The winners will be announced next Friday, November 10th.