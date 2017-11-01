Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce Hosts Leadership Seminar

Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce has been working with McMillion Leadership Associates to offer a Path to Leadership course.

The course offers a full-service training for leaders, emerging leaders and prospective leaders throughout the community.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director said participants are taking what they’re learning and applying them in the workplace.

“They are gathering all this information and then they’re plan is to go back to their business, get back together, and then they are going to present it to their employees on the things that they’ve learned. I hope that they are taking away some leadership skills, some better ways to communicate with their employees, some team building,” said Hill.

The seminar will end next week with a performance feedback course. The seminar will be given annually to continue to grow the community’s leadership skills.