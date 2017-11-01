Healthy Aging Fair to Provide Services for Seniors

An upcoming health fair is focused on helping seniors.

On Thursday, the Healthy Aging Fair will be held at the Bridgeport Conference Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The free event will cover a variety of topics including heart health, vaccines, diabetes care and management, vestibular health, fall prevention, osteoporosis, oral care, safe eating, aging in place, cognition, movement and posture, health literacy and communication and vital signs.

Diabetes screening, A1Cnow testing will also be available.

“It’s not only those who are sick but we’re also trying to provide services on staying in your home longer and avoiding going to the hospital or managing your health better so you don’t have to rely on professionals as much,” said Amy Kurowski-Burt, Assistant Professor for the Division of Occupational Therapy at West Virginia University.

WVU students and faculty of Audiology, Music Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy and Speech Therapy will be at each table providing tips on each topic.

Prizes, giveaways and healthy snacks will also be available for attendees.

“When they stop at each educational station they can put everything together so it’s not that they’re just focusing on one area of the body,” said Kurowski-Burt.