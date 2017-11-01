Alderson Broaddus University Helps Students Pay Tuition Loans

Student loan repayment and debt can be one of the biggest stressors for graduates and incoming students.

Alderson Broaddus University is investing in its students and is working to help relieve that stress.

Alderson Broaddus University has become the first and only higher-learning institution in the state to offer student loan assistance to all members of the incoming class. The AB Advantage helps graduates repay federal, private, and Parent PLUS loans upon graduating and finding their first job.

“The value of the degree at Alderson Broaddus is backed up by students having the ability to have their student loans repaid back if they earn a modest income. Every student that enrolls at Alderson Broaddus will have the ability to sign up for the AB Advantage,” said Dr. Eric Shor, vice president of enrollment management.

All members of the incoming class will be offered the Advantage at no cost to the student.

“Student loan debt is on the top of families minds, whatever their decision is or wherever their decision is to go to college, and we want to be responsive to that and do what we can to help them take that concern or worry out of their mind and help them to have an affordable, quality education,” continued Shor.

The reimbursement of loans applies to students who are making $40,000 salaries or less.

“If they want to go into teaching or if they want to go into mission work or be a pastor, whatever they want to do, having this security blanket in place allows them to have more opportunities and not just worry about repayment of their loans,” said Financial Aid Director Amy King.

“We feel very strongly about investing in our students. So, having this AB Advantage is one more way for us to do that,” continued King.

Students are enrolled in the program upon applying to the university. For many graduates, entry-level job salaries are not enough to repay student loans, and Alderson Broaddus is happy to help.