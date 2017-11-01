West Virginia Tourism Office Obtains Rights to Use 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'

The West Virginia Tourism Office recently obtained the rights to use "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in their marketing efforts.

According to Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby, John Denver's iconic tune has been an unofficial state anthem since its release in 1971 and officially became a state song in 2014. Now, the state can use the song to entice tourism in the Mountain State.

"'Country Roads' has become synonymous with West Virginia all over the world," Ruby said. "It highlights everything we love about our state: scenic beauty, majestic mountains, a timeless way of life, and most of all, the warmth of a place that feels like home whether you've lived here forever or are just coming to visit."

Ruby said the song, which millions of people already love and associate with the state, is an obvious way to promote the tourism industry. The Tourism Office expects to use the song as a centerpiece of a major, new ad campaign to be unveiled in early 2018.

Ruby said the tourism industry in West Virginia has declined over the past four years, and the move to use "Take Me Home, Country Roads" is one of a series of steps to reverse that trend.

A video using the song to promote the state is available at https://on.gotowv.com/CountryRoads17.