Harrison County Commission Discusses Implementing a Property Transfer Tax

By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
Protecting farmland from being developed is the aim of one topic on the agenda at the Harrison County Commission meeting.

For the past couple of months, the commission has heard from local farm owners and the West Virginia Agricultural Land Protection Authority to discuss the implementation of a new tax.

Local farm owners would apply for a conservation easement as part of a voluntary program to get an easement on their property that would protect it from being developed.

"What the conservation easement means is that they don't sell their property but they sell the development rights and so these are people desiring the keep their land as farmland perpetually into the future," said Levonne Paden with the West Virginia Agricultural Land Protection Authority.

The commission will hold a public hearing on December 13 to consider the implementation of the property transfer tax.

