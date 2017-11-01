Salem International University Changes Name - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Salem International University Changes Name

By Elayna Conard, Doddridge, Harrison, and Ritchie County Reporter
Salem International University announced this week that it has changed its name.

The new name is now Salem University. In a statement, the president of the university said the name change represents the university's heritage, the importance of the City of Salem, and the state of West Virginia while allowing the school to look to the future.

In addition to the name change, the university said it will updating its branding to a more modern look.

