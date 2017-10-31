West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center Trick or Treat

The West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center spread it's wings this Halloween to families around the area for a trick-or-trick bird party.

The center serves as a home to injured and orphaned birds who are cared for then released back into the wild. The birds had plenty of entertainment from the princesses and super heroes that walked past their cages.

Children were able to see the birds up close, ask questions, and hear about the daily life of birds at the center.

Susanna Coulsof was excited for this rare opportunity to mix birds and children.

"I like the kids. I love interaction with them," said Coulsof. "They ask great questions. They're so open to learning about the birds."

To learn more about the center visit http://www.wvrrc.org/