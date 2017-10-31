Randolph County Grand Jury Indicts 37 People on Variety of Charges

A Randolph County grand jury returned 37 indictments during the October 2017 term.

- Nathaniel Wegman, of Elkins, who was recently sentenced to prison for attempting to drown a state trooper, was indicted on separate charges - breaking and entering and grand larceny.

- Andrew Purdum, of Montrose, was indicted for allegedly hitting a man in the Walmart parking lot with his truck. He's facing attempted first-degree murder and malicious assault charges.

- Matthew Kelley, of Elkins, was indicted after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her office at a nursing home. He's facing a first-degree sexual abuse charge.

- Travis Mallow, of Elkins, was indicted for allegedly inappropriately touching a child in his care who was under the age of 12 years old. He's facing one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

- Julius Nicholas, of Mabie, was indicted for allegedly sexual abusing and sexually assaulting two young girls. He is facing six counts of sexual abuse by a parent guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust, four counts of second-degree sexual assault, and four counts of incest.

- Lisa Andrews, of Elkins, was indicted for allegedly taking three children into the woods at gunpoint to ask them about her where her drugs went. She's facing one count of child abuse creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and three counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

- Elizabeth Hawkins, of Beverly, was indicted after deputies said she abused her children over a period of four years and abused drugs in front of them. She's facing three counts of child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death and two counts of child abuse resulting in injury.

The following people were also indicted on the following charges:

- Holly Chewning, of Elkins, on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

- Mercedes Isenhart, of Beverly, on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance

- Tyler Riffle, of Eleanor, on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and fleeing from an officer by any means other than the use of a vehicle

- Cody Streets, of Buckhannon, on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy

- Robert Roy, of Elkins, on second-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle

- Mary Bevard, of Huttonsville, on first-degree arson and two counts of battery on a governmental representative

- Beth Meadows, of Elkins, on second-degree arson and destruction of property

- Joshua Simmons, of Elkins, on fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard, fleeing from an officer by any means other than use of a vehicle, assault upon a governmental representative, reckless driving and no insurance

- Joshua Walther, of Valley Bend, on third-offense driving while license revoked for DUI, operating a vehicle with an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and no insurance

- Rebecca Blankenship, of Huttonsville, on third or subsequent offense driving while license revoked for DUI

- Charles Gibson, of Buckhannon, on possession of a stolen vehicle and transferring stolen goods

- Eric Currence, of Mill Creek, on grand larceny, attempted assault during the commission of a felony and two counts of burglary

- Shylo Jones, of Junior, on grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing the scene of an accident and failure to appear

- Anthony DeMart, of Bethel Park, Pa., on grand larceny and conspiracy

- Jeffrey Gentile, of Pittsburgh, Pa., on grand larceny and conspiracy

- Wayne Crim, of Buckhannon, on burglary, conspiracy and petit larceny

- Lindsey Quigley, of Elkins, on breaking and entering, conspiracy and petit larceny

- Mitchell Posillipo, of Elkins, on breaking and entering, conspiracy and petit larceny

- Jack Raines, Jr., of Monterville, on possession of a firearm by prohibited person

- Laura Watson, of Bartow, on eight counts of forgery, eight counts of uttering and conspiracy

- Kristina Kidd, of Bartow, on eight counts of forgery, eight counts of uttering and conspiracy

- Jason Marlow, of Coalton, on failure to appear and two counts of fraudulent use of an access device

- Jessica Iman, of Seneca Rocks, on obtaining property in return for worthless check and fraudulent schemes

- Justin Short, of Valley Head, on second or subsequent offense failure to register as a sexual offender or provide notice of registration changes

- Paul Himes, Jr., of Elkins, on failure to register as a sexual offender or provide notice of registration changes

- Denver Bennett, of Valley Head, on three counts of third-offense shoplifting

- Trisha Maxson, of Elkins, on two counts of third-offense shoplifting

- Lisa Tingler, of Elkins, on two counts of third-offense shoplifting

- Caroline Cain, of Elkins, on two counts of failure to appear

- Tajia Watson, of Monterville, on two counts of failure to appear