Summit Park VFD Hosts Safe Trunk or Treat Event

The Summit Park Volunteer Fire Department in Harrison County opened its parking lot up Tuesday night for a community trunk or treat. The fire department said it gives the community a chance to come into the fire department and meet the firefighters.

Firefighters said opening their parking lot up gives kids a safe place to have fun and get some trick or treat candy.

“It’s very reassuring; especially to the parents and most of the people in the communities like these know each other. And it’s not like it’s a big community so it’s a lot more convenient. It’s safer, your not in the road, there’s no cars zooming in and out, and you can walk around and kids can be monitored at all times, said Alexis Husk, a Summit Park Community Member.

Those offering candy from their trunks said that they enjoy seeing the kids faces light up and seeing the unique costumes.