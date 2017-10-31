Mountaineer Middle School Holds Pumpkin Drop

Some Harrison County Middle School students spent Halloween smashing pumpkins.

Mountaineer Middle School held its annual pumpkin drop, with help from the Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department's ladder truck.

Sixth, seventh and eighth graders formed 48 teams to test their skills at protecting their prized pumpkins.

Principal John Rogers said the event was exciting for students.

Principal John Rogers said, "A lot of these kids collaborate on the pumpkin and how to build it and they're researching different ways and you would be surprised of all the different things the kids will try to put inside of these to keep them from crashing and burning I guess is the best way to put it."



The school's science teachers served as judges.