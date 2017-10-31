Fire Damages Abandoned House In Grafton

A fire damaged an abandoned house in Grafton Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at approximately 2 p.m. at 338 Dewey Avenue, according to Taylor County 911 officials.

Fire officials on scene said the utilities in the house have been off for months, so they suspect it was intentionally started.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Grafton, Bridgeport, Flemington, and Boothesville Fire Departments responded to the scene, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the blaze.