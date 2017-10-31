Local Ice Cream Parlor Gives Back to Community - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Local Ice Cream Parlor Gives Back to Community

Posted: Updated:
By Alex Hines, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster County Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
BUCKHANNON -

A new ice cream shop has been doing its part to help good causes around its community.

Sweet A Licious, located on Main Street in Buckhannon, has started asking its customers to chip in an extra quarter on each order for a different cause each month.

That money, plus an extra donation by the owners, goes to support that cause's efforts.

The business supported the local Christmas store in October, and is already planning to support other area causes, including pet adoption, in the future.

Sweet A Licious is open from Tuesday to Sunday.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.