Local Ice Cream Parlor Gives Back to Community

A new ice cream shop has been doing its part to help good causes around its community.

Sweet A Licious, located on Main Street in Buckhannon, has started asking its customers to chip in an extra quarter on each order for a different cause each month.

That money, plus an extra donation by the owners, goes to support that cause's efforts.

The business supported the local Christmas store in October, and is already planning to support other area causes, including pet adoption, in the future.

Sweet A Licious is open from Tuesday to Sunday.