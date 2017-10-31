Davis Medical Center Hosts 'Stick and Treat'

Davis Medical Center in Elkins set up shop outside Elkins City Hall for “Stick and Treat.”

The free pop-up flu clinic was the first for Davis Medical and was very popular with the downtown lunch crowd. Nurses administered 100 free adult flu vaccinations to residents in a convenient location for many downtown business owners and employees.

“It’s important to start getting vaccinated right now so your immunity is built up to the flu by the time the flu is really rampant in our area, and the more people who have the flu shot, prevent the flu, the less people we are going to have get serious cases of the flu. We wanted to get out to the people instead of always having to have them come to us,” said population health nurse manager Tiffany Auvil.

Davis Medical Center professionals say getting vaccinated now is the best way to prepare the community for the coming flu season.