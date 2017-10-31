Creature Gallery Hosts Art Auction Fundraiser

Creature Gallery in Thomas will be hosting an art auction on Saturday evening to benefit the Mountain Laurel Learning Cooperative.

The auction will feature regional and local artists, live music and a kid’s art show. The fundraiser will help the cooperative purchase woodworking materials and students were happy to help design artwork for the show.

“This organization is a nonprofit; we have to raise funds to help do these extra activities and get more supplies. The goal is to promote local and regional artists. The kids made some art for postcards and we’re going to sell those as well,” said Mountain Laurel Learning Co-op Fundraising Advisor Cory Chase.

The learning cooperative invited Annie Simcoe, a regional paper artist, to help students design unique artwork to sell at the auction.