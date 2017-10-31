4 People Accused of Neglecting 15-Year-Old Girl in Morgantown

Two women and their boyfriends were arrested in Morgantown after allegedly lying to police about a 15-year-old girl's whereabouts.

Blair Spath, 30, and Brieanna Harkey, 36, are charged with child neglect resulting in injury, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

Police said they received a 911 call regarding a 15-year-old girl cutting herself and swallowing a large amount of pills at a residence on Wagner Road. When they responded to the residence, Spath and Harkey answered the door and told police that the only other person in the house was a 17-year-old girl. When the 17-year-old girl came to the door, police said she appeared to be in good health, so they left the residence.

Later, police were dispatched back to the residence on Wagner Road after receiving a call that the 15-year-old girl was still there. While speaking to Spath and Harkey a second time, police saw the 15-year-old girl run out of the basement and through the backyard with no pants on and heard someone in the house telling her to run and that "she was never there."

After police found the 15-year-old girl, they said she appeared disheveled and had cuts on her arms. Her speech was slurred, and she seemed to be impaired, police said.

Spath and Harkey's boyfriends, Joshua Rollins, 30, and Casey Redden, 23, argued with police and told them they had no business being at the residence, police said.

The 15-year-old girl was taken by an ambulance to Ruby Memorial Hospital, police said.

After further investigation, police determined that Harkey would not let anyone call 911 because she had "already administered charcoal" and that the girl "would be fine," according to court documents.

Spath and Harkey are each charged with one felony count of child neglect resulting in injury, and Spath, Harkey, Rollins, and Redden are each charged with one felony count of conspiracy.