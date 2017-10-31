3 People Arrested at Marion County Hotel on Drug Charges

A Detroit man and two Harrison County residents were arrested at a Marion County hotel on drug charges Monday night.

Maurice Cunningham, 26, of Detroit, Alyssa Hall, 22, of Shinnston, and Jonathan Walls, 21, of Lost Creek, were in the Quality Inn Hotel on Airport Road in the Kingmont area of Marion County with prescription drugs in the room, according to West Virginia State Police.

Police said Hall changed rooms from a non-smoking room to a smoking room, and while hotel employees were cleaning the room she left, they found drug paraphernalia, including aluminum foil with burn marks. They also found cigarette butts in the non-smoking room, police said, which the manager would need to speak to Hall about.

The manager of the hotel and an officer knocked on Hall's new room, and Walls answered the door. The manager told Walls that he was not to be in the room because he was not on the rental agreement. The officer also noticed Cunningham in the room and said that he appeared to be nervous.

Police searched the trio and found two oxycodone 30 milligram pills on Walls, nine oxycodone 30 milligram pills on Hall, and a bag of oxycodone 30 milligram pills on Cunningham.

Police said Cunningham traveled to West Virginia and conspired with Hall and Walls to sell oxycodone in Marion County.

Cunningham is charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Hall and Walls are each charged with felony conspiracy, police said.