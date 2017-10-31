DUI Simulator Teaches Students the Dangers of Drunk Driving

There are few teachers as effective as experience, and Tuesday North Marion High School students learned about drunk driving in a hands-on way.

The Alcohol Beverage Control Administration in partnership with other organizations is working to bring DUI simulators to every West Virginia school.

The simulator delays breaking and steering ability to mimic the effects of impaired driving.

"Definitely, that's the big thing is how much they're surprised about the lack of control. And the amount of difficulty just keep a car even in their lane at a normal speed," said Dank Pickens, DUI simulator program coordinator.

The simulator slowly increases difficulty levels in order to mimic increased levels of impairment throughout the demonstration.