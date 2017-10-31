Mountaineer Food Bank Partners With Connecting Link

The season for giving is around the corner and two local organizations started early.

The Mountaineer Food Bank partnered with Collecting Link Tuesday for a food distribution event.

The event was held in Palatine Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers said they expected to feed around 300 families.

"One in every four families in this area has food deprivation in their household and they make a decision every month whether to buy food or maybe to buy prescription medications or pay the rent," said Jone Webb, Connecting Link executive director.

To donate or learn more about Connecting Link, contact Connecting Link at (304) 363-4882.