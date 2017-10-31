Bridgeport Opens a Celebrate Recovery

Bridgeport United Methodist Church is starting a Celebrate Recovery at its Johnson Avenue Campus.

The program is the first of its kind for the city of Bridgeport.

Leaders of the program said it was time for Bridgeport to experience the benefits of a program that helps residents fight everything from addiction to anxiety.

Addiction is a growing epidemic that Celebrate Recovery works to combat but the program offers something for everyone.

"I struggle with depression and anxiety and it started to effect my children's lives as well and so I just wanted to find some program that was good for our entire family and someone invited me to Celebrate Recovery and to just go and sit with them and I went and I said 'Oh my gosh, this is for me,'" said Belynda Kirby, co-leader of Bridgeport's Celebrate Recovery.

Celebrate Recovery kicks off at the Johnson Avenue Campus Wednesday, November 1 at 6 p.m.