Test It Tuesday: Polar Pooch Smart Cooling Mat

With temperatures on the decline, staying cool may not be a top priority for most of us. But for dogs with thick fur, that might be a different story.

The last time we saw Cooper the Mini-Golden-Doodle, he was just a puppy learning how to navigate the stairs. Now, he's all grown up and he's back to try out the latest As Seen on TV product, the Polar Pooch, a cooling mat for dogs. But is the Polar Pooch worth your cold hard cash?

But would it be a match for Cooper's thick golden coat? We placed the mat on the kitchen floor, since Cooper seems to find the coolest spots in the house to lie on. At first, he didn't seem very interested, but with a little nudge, he tried it out.

Then we moved the Polar Pooch to a carpeted area of the house. That seemed to do the trick.

I think I can speak for Cooper when I say there are several things we liked about the Polar Pooch. It seemed to be made of quality material and was cool to the touch, so I definitely think it kept Cooper comfortable.

The size was perfect for him too, but the mat might be a little too small for a large dog. Overall, I think it is definitely worth the $19.99 price tag for dogs with thick fur.