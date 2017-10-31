Mother Charged with Aiding West Virginia Escaped Inmate

UPDATE (Oct. 31, 2017):

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A woman has been charged with helping her son after he escaped from a West Virginia jail.



Media outlets report 62-year-old Robin Helton was arraigned Monday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.



According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police said Todd Wayne Boyes called Helton after he escaped Wednesday from the South Central Regional Jail.



The complaint accuses her of driving him to Texas and giving him $2,000. She allegedly told troopers later that "I'd do it again because he's my son."



A statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Boyes was apprehended early Sunday in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and handed over by Mexican immigration officers at a bridge leading into Laredo, Texas.



Helton was held on $50,000 bond. South Central Regional Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney.

UPDATE (Oct. 29, 2017 9 a.m.):

Todd Boyes, who escaped from the South Central Regional Jail on Wednesday, is back in custody. According to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Boyes was captured in Laredo, Texas by U.S. Border Patrol agents at around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning. Boyes was trying to cross the Rio Grande river into Mexico.

West Virginia State Troopers said he was given a medical examination after he was captured. Boyes is now being held in the Webb County Jail in Texas.

UPDATE (Oct 28, 2017 7:30 p.m.):

According to Lawrence Messina with the W.Va. Dept. of Military Affairs & Public Safety,

Four facility officers at the South Central Regional Jail have been suspended without pay pending the completion of the investigation.

Stay with 59 News as we will continue to update as new information is made available.

UPDATE (Oct. 27, 2017 5 p.m.):

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) - The West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety (DMAPS) has released new information about the escape of an inmate from the South Central Regional Jail. Todd Boyes, 44, had apparently obtained khaki pants and a zip-up jacket. He used these clothes to pose as a civilian and left the facility at 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. He was found missing more than 36 hours later at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a release from DMAPS, thee formal end of shift counts and two informal overnight counts failed to alert jail staff to Boyes' disappearance. There is an ongoing investigation into whether or not procedure was following properly during the counts. That procedure involves the lockdown of inmates and matching inmate to booking and Offender Information System records.

Officials at the Regional Jail Authority and DMAPS said they consider this incident to be a grave and unacceptable breach of their core duty to protect their follow West Virginians. "We intend to address the episode and the result of the ongoing investigation with the utmost seriousness."

Boyes is a white man with a fair complexion. He stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 220-pounds. He was last seen with a shaved head.

Boyes' criminal record is the reason for his being considered armed and dangerous. There is no indication that he left the facility with a weapon. Troopers said if anyone sees him, they should not approach and they should contact their local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left on the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or mobile device.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An inmate is on the run after escaping from the South Central Regional Jail.

West Virginia State Police are looking for 43 year old Todd Boyes. Boyes is wanted for escape. He was in jail after being charged with attempted murder and fleeing in connection to a police chase in the Charleston area that resulted in a police office being injured earlier in 2017.

ORIGINAL STORY: One Police Officer Injured, Suspect Shot, After Extensive Chase Throughout Kanawha County

He is described as 5'6" and weighs about 220 pounds. Boyes has a clean shaven face and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored pull over shirt, and tan pants. Boyes is considered armed and dangerous.

Police were alerted to his escape around 1 a.m. Friday, but we're learning he was last seen at the jail around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Boyes is from the Caldwell, Ohio region.

If you seen him, please call 9-1-1 immediately.