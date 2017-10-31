Manchin Website Lists Job Openings for West Virginians - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Manchin website lists job openings for West Virginians

Manchin Website Lists Job Openings for West Virginians

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has launched a website with job listings for residents.
    
The website currently lists 22 postings, ranging from coal miner to bartender to procurement specialist at West Virginia's Supreme Court of Appeals.
    
It also lists job fairs and guidance on resumes and cover letters for applicants.
    
Manchin says he has co-hosted 25 job fairs throughout the state since October 2015.
    
The Democrat, who faces-re-election next year, says the website at https://www.manchin.senate.gov/help-from-joe/jobs/job-postings is an extension of that effort.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.