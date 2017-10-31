UPDATE: Authorities Investigating Two-County Vehicle Pursuit - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

UPDATE: Authorities Investigating Two-County Vehicle Pursuit

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Talotta, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

Update (10/31/17 - 10:30 a.m.)

Sheriff's deputies from Harrison County arrested the intoxicated driver of a Toyota Camry, who they said slammed on his brakes, causing a truck to rear-end him. 

Chief Deputy Scott Lattea said authorities in Harrison County were informed of the initial incident around 4:45 a.m. When they tried to pull over the Camry, the driver would not stop right away, said Lattea. He was arrested on a DUI charge.

Deputies found no evidence of shots being fired, said Lattea.

Original Story (10/31/17 - 8:15 a.m.)

Sheriff's deputies from Harrison and Doddridge Counties responded to the scene of a vehicle pursuit Tuesday morning.

The initial call of a reckless driver came in to Doddridge County dispatchers around 4:20 a.m., according to Doddridge County 911.

he pursuit then continued into Harrison County and ended on Route 50 near the Route 98 intersection, according to Doddridge County 911.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for the latest updates.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.