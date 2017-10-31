UPDATE: Authorities Investigating Two-County Vehicle Pursuit

Update (10/31/17 - 10:30 a.m.)

Sheriff's deputies from Harrison County arrested the intoxicated driver of a Toyota Camry, who they said slammed on his brakes, causing a truck to rear-end him.

Chief Deputy Scott Lattea said authorities in Harrison County were informed of the initial incident around 4:45 a.m. When they tried to pull over the Camry, the driver would not stop right away, said Lattea. He was arrested on a DUI charge.

Deputies found no evidence of shots being fired, said Lattea.

Original Story (10/31/17 - 8:15 a.m.)

Sheriff's deputies from Harrison and Doddridge Counties responded to the scene of a vehicle pursuit Tuesday morning.

The initial call of a reckless driver came in to Doddridge County dispatchers around 4:20 a.m., according to Doddridge County 911.

he pursuit then continued into Harrison County and ended on Route 50 near the Route 98 intersection, according to Doddridge County 911.

