Field Set for State Soccer Tournament

University girls' soccer is one of four local teams making the trip to Beckley this week for the state soccer tournament, and when they arrive, they'll play to defend their state title.
On the boys' side of things, it's a bit of a different story. Robert C. Byrd makes a return trip to states after losing to East Fairmont in the championship game last season.
The Eagles are the only local boys team to make the field.
In girls' Class AA/A, it's already a guarantee that one local team will play for a state title Saturday. Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior will face off in Friday's semifinals, with the winner advancing to the championship game.
Here are the pairings for the state tournament:
CLASS AA/A BOYS
Weir vs. Robert C. Byrd (4:30 p.m. Friday at Carter Field)
Charleston Catholic vs. Nitro (30 minutes after conclusion of previous game)
CLASS AAA BOYS
Wheeling Park vs. Hedgesville (10 a.m. Friday at Cline Field)
George Washington at Hurricane (30 minutes after conclusion of previous game)
CLASS AA/A GIRLS
Fairmont Sr. vs. Robert C. Byrd (9:30 a.m. Friday at Carter Field)
Charleston Catholic vs. Winfield (30 minutes after conclusion of previous game)
CLASS AAA GIRLS
University vs. Hedgesville (5 p.m. Friday at Cline Field)
Greenbrier East vs. Cabell Midland (30 minutes after conclusion of previous game)
