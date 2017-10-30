Clarksburg Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

The Clarksburg Baptist Church held a trunk or treat in their parking lot on Monday evening.
Members and affiliates of the church were able to decorate their cars and hand out candy from the trunks.
Many cars were creatively themed including a charlie brown great pumpkin, little mermaid, and Jonah and the whale.
Clarksburg Studio
