Clarksburg Downtown Business Trick or Treat

Monsters, princesses, and goblins took over downtown Clarksburg Monday evening.

Over 50 businesses got together and provided children with a safe central location to trick or treat.

The Clarksburg Kiwanis Club sponsors the event with the goal of bringing families together and putting smiles on children's face.

"This is definitely all about kids we have approximately 1500 kids down here this evening." said Kathie Titus the Executive Director of the event. "I think there this community spirit too because it's almost like a festival where you get to come down here and you see family and friends and everything else walking around our business area."

Children got a lot of practice trick or treating and walked away with full candy bags before Halloween.

