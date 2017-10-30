Petition Against Fairmont Ordinance Falls Short

Update 10/30/17 9:30 p.m.

"This Ordinance began as a local effort to encourage the growth of our inclusive community. Throughout 2017, The Human Rights Commission has garnered support from area employers, businesses, clergy, and residents. We thank the city council, city manager, and police department for their commitment to keeping our city Friendly, and safe, for all." -Jennifer Lesmann, Board President Marion County Indivisible

Original 10/30/17 8:30 p.m.

Those against the Fairmont City Council's Human Rights Commission Ordinance were notified Monday that only 1,675 of their needed 1,979 signatures were verified by the city clerk.

The group leading the petition, Keep Fairmont Safe, issued a statement Monday after receiving a certification of insufficiency regarding the petition.

In a press release the group said they plan to use the allotted ten days to collect the needed 304 signatures.

The group said the ordinance's inclusion of gender identity and sexual orientation in the list of protected classes make the ordinance too broad because neither term is defined in the state code. Those for the ordinance said it makes the city a more inclusive place.