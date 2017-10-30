Buckhannon Man Indicted On Child Pornography Charges

A federal grand jury indicted a Buckhannon man on a child pornography charge.
According to the U.S Attorney's Office, James Andrew Smith, 57, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of possession of child pornography.
Smith has been previously convicted of possession of child pornography and is accused of having CDs and other materials containing child pornography.
The U.S Attorney's Office said the crime allegedly occurred in November 2015 in Upshur County.
