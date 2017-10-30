Single Vehicle Accident-One Patient Transported to UHC - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Harrison County EMS transported one patient to the United Hospital Center after a single vehicle accident early Monday morning. There is no word on their condition.

The Reynoldsville Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 1:00 AM.

The accident occurred on Gregory's Run Road in Wilsonburg. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

