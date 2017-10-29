Jackson's Mill Celebrates Halloween

The 15th anniversary of a holiday celebration was held Sunday at Jackson’s Mill in Weston.

Jackson’s Mill hosted a Halloween buffet where staff dressed up in costumes and people could get together and celebrate the festive day.

The menu included roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans and themed desserts. Many people were from out of town, but came to Weston to take part.

"We have a whole bunch of people who come in and they get to take a visit with other people and then of course some of our staff dresses up and everybody gets to celebrate the holiday," said Molly Lamb, Material Handler at Jackson's Mill.

