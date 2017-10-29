WV's Premiere Wedding Expo Held at Bridgeport Conference Center

West Virginia's Premiere Wedding Expo was held at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Sunday.

This event showcased the best vendors that the state has to offer.

Part of the setup included a Princess Parlor for the brides-to-be and a Man Cave to keep the grooms-to-be entertained.

Brides received a goody bag at the door with coupons and promotional items from participating vendors.

And for those brides who haven't found the dress of their dreams, a special fashion show of wedding attire was held.

"Food galore, tons of caterers, anything that you could possibly dream, think or imagine, that you would need for a wedding. It could be found right here in this location today," said Carmela Irwin, coordinator of the Expo.

The Wedding Expo was hosted by Infinity Studios Event Planning & Dream Vacations.