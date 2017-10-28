Veterinarians Offer Tips to Keep Animals Safe as Temperatures Drop

For many of us here at WBOY, our pets are part of the family and we're sure it's the same for many of our viewers, which is why it's important to keep our furry friends safe as temperatures get colder.

There are a variety of products you see in pet stores like clothes or boots for animals, but are they worth the investment? With winter right around the corner, we took that question to area veterinarians.

"I think if they don't like it, then don't make them wear it," said Dr. Jodi Richardson of Cheat Lake Animal Hospital when talking about winter clothing for dogs.

If your pet is a fan of clothes, Dr. Richardson says a coat or sweater isn't a bad idea, especially on animals that don't have thick fur.

"I even know that they make little boots now for dogs, which is great cause especially if you walk them outside," she continued. "We salt the roads and we salt the sidewalks to melt the snow. Wipe their feet off when they come inside cause that can erode at their paw pads and if they lick their feet they can ingest that salt and that can be toxic to them as well."

Dr. Richardson also says make sure your pet is hydrated and if they're outside that their water doesn't freeze, so those heated bowls you see in pet stores could be a good investment.

"You can also just put a small toy or something in the water, like a plastic toy, so when it floats around that will discourage the water from freezing," Dr. Richardson said.

Even if your animals need time to run around outside, they shouldn't be left outside more than 15 minutes unattended in the cold.

If you have a cat, dog, or even larger farm animals that are outside most of the day, give them a place to escape from the cold.

"If they have to stay outside make sure you provide an adequate shelter for them," Dr. Richardson explained. "Somewhere they can get away from the cold and the wind. We wear coats and they have fur coats, but somewhere that they can get away from the elements. You can provide straw bedding to keep them warm."

Speaking of keeping warm, blankets are ok inside, but outside they can get wet and cold. If you use a heating pad for your pet, Dr. Richardson says that may not be a good idea because there is no way to monitor if your pet is overheated and they can cause burns.

She says above all, if you have any winter questions or concerns for your pet, consult your veterinarian.