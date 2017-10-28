Neighbors in Action: Harrison County Helps to Fight Opioid Epidemic

A group in Harrison County hit the streets on Saturday to provide information, support, and hope to individuals struggling with addiction, and also their family and friends.

Neighbors in Action is a group with a community-driven door to door campaign, where neighbors provide neighbors with information on where to get access to substance abuse treatment and recovery.

"We as neighbors, have to not only come together and do our walks, and get to know our neighbors, and talk to them about these issues, but we also have to inform them and empower them with the information on how they can report this kind of stuff, and also empower them with the information if they have someone that they love who is struggling with addiction and where they can get help," said Wayne Worth, Neighbors in Action.

The walks are held every other Saturday. This week they covered Mulberry Avenue, where drug activity has been reported. Terry Mathews lives on Locust Avenue and says his family was personally impacted by a drug user.

"I know the hardship and the heartache that we're going through. I also know that there's other people out there that's going through it," said Mathews. "And plus they're trying to get these people help. But some of them are lost and they have no clue where to go or how to get help. So this is a way that we can get all of the information out there because like Wayne said, the police need our help as well, they can't just do it all."

Jay Kirkman joined the walk this week. As of August 17th he is nine years clean and sober and feels it is important to give back to the community.

"Because it's time that the people of Clarksburg step up and take our streets back and the bad elements had their way for too long," said Kirkman.

"If we don't report this stuff and we don't come together, then we’re going to continue to see these crimes on the rise. We're going to continue to see drug deals in our street. We're going to continue to see addiction. So the thing is, we have a great opportunity as neighbors, to do our part to combat this problem, said Wayne Worth."

To get involved with these walks, you can can follow the Neighbors in Action: Harrison County Facebook Page.