DOH Advises Motorists in Monongalia County of Traffic Delays

The West Virginia Division of Highways is advising motorists of upcoming traffic delays on US 119 in Monongalia County.

The delays will be from the Intersection of 119 and Hornbeck to Scott Avenue beginning on Monday, October 30 until Friday, November 17. Traffic will be delayed from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. as crews work to repair and repave the roads.

Work will be on both the Northbound and Southbound sides of US 119. Lane closures will alternate depending on peak traffic times.

The DOH asks drivers to please plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.