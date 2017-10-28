DOH Advises Harrison County Residents of Road Closure

The West Virginia Division of Highways is advising motorists of a road closure at the Downtown Salem Exit/County Route 23 off of US Route 50 West.

The closure will begin on Monday October 30 at 8:00 p.m. and continue until Tuesday, October 31 at 6:00 a.m.

The DOH says the purpose of the closure is to demolish the existing bridge structure on US 50 at the Downtown Salem Exit.

Route 50 will remain open, but both the East and Westbound lanes will be restricted to a single lane of traffic.

Please plan ahead and allow additional time when traveling in the area.