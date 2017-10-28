DEA Hosts National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The annual event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.

Many law enforcement agencies across West Virginia hosted collection sites in their areas, including the Fairmont Police Department.

"The DEA does this at least once a year and it's a good way to get rid of all unused medications. It's a safety issue as far as just getting opioids and that type of medications out of the house," said Adrian Hayhurst, a Detective with the Fairmont Police Department.

The DEA said so far the events have resulted in more than 8.1 million pounds of pills being turned in.