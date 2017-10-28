K9s To Furkids Host First ‘Howl-A-Ween Cruise-in’

‘K-9s To Fur FurKids’ presented its first ‘Howl-O-Ween Cruise-In’ at Pet Supplies Plus on Emily Drive in Clarksburg on Saturday.

Organizers said hosting a cruise in, bake sale, and silent auction was to raise funds to help rescue and train dogs to be service animals. A local sheriff's deputy brought his K-9 out in support of the groups effort. All the money raised will go to help animals and those who get turned away from animal training centers.

“All of the funds that we count on are entirely based on fundraisers and donations. Everything we have is based on the kindness of people that come to things like this,” said Francie Floyd, Director of K-9s To FurKids Ltd. and Animal Behaviorist.

The group said if anyone has a German Shepherd dog or pup and doesn't know what to do with it, the group would love to rescue and train it. You can reach out to the group on their Facebook page.