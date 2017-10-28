UPDATE: Missing Juvenile in Barbour County Has Been Found

UPDATE: 10/28/17 (7:30 p.m.) According to Barbour County 911, Cameron Lee McCormick has been found safe. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL: Authorities in Barbour County are searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen around Buckhannon River Road.

Cameron Lee McCormick, 11, is about 4'8" and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

He has blue eyes, sandy blonde hair and is possibly wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt.

If you have any information please contact the Barbour County 911 Center at 304-457-5167