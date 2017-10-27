WV Attorney General's Office Uses Football Games to Prevent Addiction

Fridays throughout the Fall season have meant football across West Virginia, but there’s been something else happening at games that’s more important than sacks or passing yards because it could save lives by preventing addiction.

“It knows no county boundaries. It knows no ethnic lines. Everyone’s affected. Rich, middle class, poor, black, white, it doesn’t matter whether you’re in Monongalia County, Marion County or Logan County,” said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

It doesn’t matter what team you play for either. Opioid addiction is everywhere.

“High school athletes were much more likely to move through a pathway of pills to heroin once they took that first pill,” Morrisey said citing research. “Obviously if you get hurt as an athlete and you start to get addicted, we don’t want these people to be moving to heroin, to meth or fentanyl or carfentanil."

So Morrisey brought back his Opioid Abuse Prevention Games of the Week this season in partnership with the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (SSAC) and West Virginia Board of Medicine.

“It’s an opportunity for us to work with the coaches, with the high school principals and the parents to educate bout this terrible problem,” Morrisey continued.

It’s also an opportunity to work with stuents. At several games each Friday night the Attorney General’s office sets up a booth and talks with the crowd about preventing addiction.

“We could save a life that way. That’s valuable,” Morrisey said.

It’s a program that goes beyond the field or bleachers and Morrisey hopes students, parents and more take the message home and share it with others, helping to break the cycle of addiction.

“People come into the football game, if we touch 500 or a thousand people at a game and you do it around the state, then say you do 60 games a year in West Virginia, that’s a lot of people that you can reach,” he said. “If you do it year, after year, after year I think that makes a difference.”