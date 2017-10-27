Clarksburg Woman Arrested After Messaging Sexually Explicit Content to Juvenile Girl

Bridgeport Police arrested a Clarksburg woman Tuesday, October 24.

Jenny Lewis, 24, of Clarksburg, allegedly posed as 'Dylan Flint' from November 2016 to May 2017 on Facebook to talk to a 16-year-old girl.

Lewis, as 'Flint,' told the girl that "he" was an 18-year-old nephew of Lewis from Bridgeport. Lewis sent several photos of naked men to the juvenile and requested nude photos from the girl, according to a criminal complaint.

On March 10, 2017, Lewis, as Flint, asked to meet up with the girl to have intercourse, police said.

After conversations through Facebook messenger, text messages and phone calls, the girl became suspicious of Flint's identity.

During an investigation, the girl told police that she had talked to Lewis on the phone and that it was the same person that she knew as 'Dylan Flint,' police said. Lewis admitted during the investigation that she knew the girl and her age.

After further investigation, police found that the Facebook account of 'Dylan Flint' was registered and verified from a phone number associated with Lewis, police said. A witness also stated that Lewis told that she had been using the Facebook account.

Lewis has been charged with one count of sexually explicit content. Lewis was also charged with probation violation during the arrest on Tuesday. She was taken to North Central Regional Jail with a bond of $25,000.