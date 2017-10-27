DOH Announces Road Construction in Morgantown

The West Virginia Division of Highways announced a traffic delay for U.S. Route 119.

The delay will take place on U.S. Route 119 from the intersection of U.S. Route 119 and Hornbeck Road to Scott Avenue. The delay will begin on October 30 and continue until November 17. Crews will be working to repair and pave the road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The work will be on both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. Route 119, and lane closures will alternate with peak traffic.

The DOH advises drives to plan ahead and expect delays. The DOH would like to note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project's schedule.