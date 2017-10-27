Dream Granted for Morgantown Hospice Patient

Amedysis Hospice partnered with the Dream Foundation to grant a wish for a terminally ill patient in Morgantown.

One man experienced a private show from members of the Pittsburgh Opera at the Christian Missionary and Alliance church in Morgantown.

"He was married to a famous opera singer, and if he couldn't go to the Opera, we wanted to bring the opera to him," said Courtney Callen, Hospice Outreach Team.

Opera has been a huge part of James Benner's life. The Dream Foundation and Amedysis are making it possible for him to experience a private 45 minute show from two singers and a pianist from the Pittsburgh Opera.

"It brings back a lot of memories because before I came here to teach, I was a freelance pianist, and I played for singers and advised them about programs and things of that sort and accompanied them all over the world actually," said Benner.

One very special person that he did accompany was his late wife, Frances Yeend, a famous opera singer.

"I started playing concerts for her and she was a big star when I was beginning because I was in the service," said Benner.

"Oh, coming here and performing for an event like this is really special to me. It's different from, say an opera performance on the stage, because this speaks more intimately to people's lives, and for the kind of life that Mr. Benner has led, I 'm really privileged to be able to sing here today," said Shannon Jennings, resident artist of the Pittsburgh Opera.

"This was a great surprise. I'm delighted with this opportunity to be honored, I might say, and with two young singers who are just beginning their careers," said Benner.

"I think that opera has played such a huge role throughout his life, that, I think that this will be something that he remembers and it will be in honor of his late wife as well. In memory of her," said Courtney Callen.

"She had a wonderful career, and she would have enjoyed this, I know," said Benner.