Group Donates Aluminum Tabs to Ronald McDonald House

A motorcycle group called Hoagy's Heroes donated over 330 gallons of soda can tabs to the Ronald McDonald House on Friday afternoon.

These tabs will be recycled and money received from this will go toward expenses of Ronald McDonald House Charities where many families stay while loved ones are in the hospital.

Dexton McKinney, 17, contributed nearly 50 gallons of the 330 gallons of soda tabs.

"I decided to do it because it helps children in need. So that it can help pay for the hospital bills," said McKinney.

"They came from churches, bars, personal people. I can name everybody. We have a couple of beer distributors, motorcycle shops. We get them from everywhere. And I told people if you get five to ten gallons, I'll travel up to 150 miles to pick them up on my bike, because that's what I do, I ride," said Hoagy Carmichael, Hoagy's Heroes.

If you would also like to donate tabs for the cause, they can be dropped off at the Ronald McDonald House seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.